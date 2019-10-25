Hizbullah Supporters Clash with Protesters in al-Fakiha, Incident Reported in Masnourieh

A clash erupted Friday evening in the Bekaa town of al-Fakiha between protesters and supporters of Hizbullah.

The clash involved a fistfight and attacks on cars and the army eventually contained the situation, LBCI TV said. Gunshots were also fired in the air during the incident.

Separately, a clash was reported in the Metn town of Mansourieh between protesters and a group of young men. The army intervened and separated between the two groups.

Tensions surged on the streets ahead of and after a speech by Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as supporters of his party clashes with protesters and riot police in downtown Beirut.

Supporters of Hizbullah and the AMAL Movement later staged demos in the capital and several Lebanese regions.