Turkey Says Coordinated with U.S. on Raid Believed to Have Killed al-Baghdadi
Turkey on Sunday said there was "coordination" between Ankara and Washington before the operation which U.S. media reports said targeted and killed Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
"Prior to the US Operation in Idlib Province of Syria last night, information exchange and coordination between the military authorities of both countries took place," the Turkish defense ministry said in a tweet.
Baghdadi in exchange of letting Turkey execute her long awaited operation against the kurds
You killed one, next ten will rise. Try to learn how to solve conflict in peaceful means.
Good point Cedar,
Years ago before Desert Storm the Egyptian prez Husni said to Bush senior dont do it as you have nut case in the house but by killing him (sodam insane) he will be replaced him with a dozen. Husni was right....
Nutcases of the world unite we have a teenage one above now spewing his mindless words.