Mobile version

Turkey Says Coordinated with U.S. on Raid Believed to Have Killed al-Baghdadi

by Naharnet Newsdesk 27 October 2019, 11:52
W460

Turkey on Sunday said there was "coordination" between Ankara and Washington before the operation which U.S. media reports said targeted and killed Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

"Prior to the US Operation in Idlib Province of Syria last night, information exchange and coordination between the military authorities of both countries took place," the Turkish defense ministry said in a tweet.

SourceAgence France Presse
World
Comments 4
Thumb Mystic 27 October 2019, 15:50

Turkey made him rise to begin with.

Reply Report
Missing theobserver 27 October 2019, 18:58

Baghdadi in exchange of letting Turkey execute her long awaited operation against the kurds

Reply Report
Missing cedars 28 October 2019, 13:14

You killed one, next ten will rise. Try to learn how to solve conflict in peaceful means.

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 28 October 2019, 19:27

Good point Cedar,
Years ago before Desert Storm the Egyptian prez Husni said to Bush senior dont do it as you have nut case in the house but by killing him (sodam insane) he will be replaced him with a dozen. Husni was right....
Nutcases of the world unite we have a teenage one above now spewing his mindless words.

Reply Report