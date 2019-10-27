Geagea to LF Critics: Listen to What the Lebanese Want

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Sunday hit back at “those trying to target and attack the LF,” advising them not to “waste their time.”

“Instead of wasting your time on attacking the LF, observe the unifying and comprehensive scene from Tripoli to Tyre and from Beirut to Baalbek-Hermel,” Geagea tweeted.

“Listen to what the Lebanese want,” he added.

Hizbullah, the Free Patriotic Movement and some of their allies and media outlets have suggested that the LF is seeking to politicize the unprecedented popular revolt in Lebanon and of being behind the road-blocking sit-ins in Jal el-Dib, Zouk, Sassine and Zahle.

The LF has denied the claims, stressing that its supporters have joined the popular protests to express common grievances and that they are not organizing the sit-ins.

Geagea had announced the resignation of the LF’s four ministers in Saad Hariri’s government on October 19, two days after the eruption of the protests.