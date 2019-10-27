Bolivia President Morales Says Rivals Preparing 'Coup'
Bolivia's President Evo Morales claimed on Sunday his political rivals were "preparing" a coup d'etat next week as strike action and protests against his controversial reelection continued.
It was the second time in five days that Morales has warned of a coup and comes after Bolivia's electoral court earlier this week declared him the winner of last Sunday's election.
Morales' opponents and independent observers have charged that there were irregularities in the count.
