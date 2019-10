Roger Federer won in Basel for the 10th time in his career on Sunday, smothering young Australian Alex De Minaur 6-2, 6-2 to secure victory at his home-town tournament.

At 38, Federer won his 103rd trophy and his fourth of the season after Dubai, Miami and Halle.

He is now six short of the men's title record held by American Jimmy Connors (109).