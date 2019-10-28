Hariri Chairs Ministerial Meeting on General Amnesty Law

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday presided at the Center House over a ministerial meeting aimed at studying a general amnesty draft law.

“The meeting of the ministerial committee tasked with studying the general amnesty draft law was attended by the ministers Raya al-Hassan, Albert Serhan, Wael Abu Faour, Mohammed Fneish, Elias Bou Saab, Salim Jreissati, Youssef Fenianos and Hassan al-Laqqis,” Hariri’s office said.

Hariri’s adviser Ghattas Khoury and several other aides attended the meeting.

Families demanding a general amnesty for their sons and relatives are taking part in the popular protests that have engulfed Lebanon since October 17.

Families of Islamist prisoners have repeatedly rallied in recent years demanding the approval of the law. Relatives of inmates held over drug-related charges who hail from the Bekaa region have also demanded an amnesty.

Lebanon witnessed one general amnesty after the end of the civil war in 1990.