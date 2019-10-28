Strong Lebanon Bloc Meets Berri as Members Lift Bank Secrecy
A delegation from the Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc held talks Monday in Ain el-Tineh with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to “discuss the current extraordinary issues from the angle of parliament’s work,” MP Ibrahim Kanaan said.
“A lot is being said in this period about combating corruption, but combating corruption, accountability, the recovery of looted funds and the lifting of immunities are all draft laws presented by our bloc and other blocs, and I believe that the time has come,” Kanaan said.
“Mr. Speaker agreed with us that a serious step must be taken to approve them,” he said.
“We learned from him that the draft laws will be looked into within days,” Kanaan went on to say, noting that the bills will be “expedited, not rushed.”
The FPM’s political commission meanwhile held a meeting under FPM chief MP Jebran Bassil after which it issued a statement announcing that bank secrecy will be lifted off the accounts of the MPs and ministers of the Strong Lebanon bloc “in line with President Michel Aoun’s stance” and after “the FPM chief lifted secrecy off his bank accounts two years ago.”
“All FPM ministers and MPs have signed letters certified by notaries general” in this regard, the statement added.
Great after the horse bolts you lock up the barn door? Accounts can be emptied in an hour and money that they stole is more than likely thousands of miles away hidden safely in other parts of the world. Your a day late and a dollar shy....besides this should not stop the courts from going after corrupt officials.
To lift secrecy means absolutely nothing.
First of all, it washes nothing done in the past.
Second of all, there needs to be a decision of justice to audit the accounts. Justice could lift secrecy we do not need those bozos to do so.
Third, what about properties?
Foreign accounts?
Relatives?
Off shore companies?
We know they hid it well. We need a complete Audit on the matter. Not lifting up a Bank secrecy. This is demagogery for the poor minded. They take us for idiots! And Bassil is a champion for that!
“the FPM chief lifted secrecy off his bank accounts two years ago.” this is lie. Bassil himself last May was still talking about how his parliamentary block plans to draft a law lifting bank secrecy off people in office including himself and the president. The FPM already have a Rommel among their ranks, every time I hear one of them speech I wonder if they also have a Goebbels.
Big deal!!! what about all the businesses you have running in and outside the country with the stolen funds? You need to round all of them up and put them on trial!!! What I find annoying is that they are carrying on with business as usual as if nothing is going on outside that office.... get your heads out of your assess.