Strong Lebanon Bloc Meets Berri as Members Lift Bank Secrecy

A delegation from the Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc held talks Monday in Ain el-Tineh with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to “discuss the current extraordinary issues from the angle of parliament’s work,” MP Ibrahim Kanaan said.

“A lot is being said in this period about combating corruption, but combating corruption, accountability, the recovery of looted funds and the lifting of immunities are all draft laws presented by our bloc and other blocs, and I believe that the time has come,” Kanaan said.

“Mr. Speaker agreed with us that a serious step must be taken to approve them,” he said.

“We learned from him that the draft laws will be looked into within days,” Kanaan went on to say, noting that the bills will be “expedited, not rushed.”

The FPM’s political commission meanwhile held a meeting under FPM chief MP Jebran Bassil after which it issued a statement announcing that bank secrecy will be lifted off the accounts of the MPs and ministers of the Strong Lebanon bloc “in line with President Michel Aoun’s stance” and after “the FPM chief lifted secrecy off his bank accounts two years ago.”

“All FPM ministers and MPs have signed letters certified by notaries general” in this regard, the statement added.