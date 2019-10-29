Mobile version

Hariri to Speak at 4:00 P.M. as Protest Site Attacked

by Naharnet Newsdesk 29 October 2019, 14:42
Prime Minister Saad Hariri was due to speak Tuesday as rumors swirled of his imminent resignation following nearly two weeks of unprecedented protests demanding political change.

Saad Hariri's office summoned the press for 1400 GMT, even as counter demonstrators wielding sticks and throwing stones attacked the main protest site in Beirut.

A senior official said Hariri is likely to submit his resignation while media reports said efforts are ongoing to dissuade him from such a move.

All eyes turn to the Premier speech 13 days after nationwide protests demanding the government's resignation.

Missing keserwaniaseel 29 October 2019, 14:56

Ya rab plz do it

Thumb s.o.s 29 October 2019, 15:11

My cousin who got a job “thanks” to them about a year ago was forced to go back to work yesterday... or else he’d get fired ! Yet, he comes from far away so he’s forced to sleep at his in-laws in Beirut.

Thumb s.o.s 29 October 2019, 15:12

Hariri dégage, and rend les milliards gros voleur y compris ceux de tes cousins.

