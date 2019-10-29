Hariri to Speak at 4:00 P.M. as Protest Site Attacked

Prime Minister Saad Hariri was due to speak Tuesday as rumors swirled of his imminent resignation following nearly two weeks of unprecedented protests demanding political change.

Saad Hariri's office summoned the press for 1400 GMT, even as counter demonstrators wielding sticks and throwing stones attacked the main protest site in Beirut.

A senior official said Hariri is likely to submit his resignation while media reports said efforts are ongoing to dissuade him from such a move.

All eyes turn to the Premier speech 13 days after nationwide protests demanding the government's resignation.