Report: Binding Parliamentary Consultations Expected this Week

People expect President Michel Aoun to make a statement on Wednesday announcing the acceptance of the resignation of PM Saad Hariri, who asserted that his Tuesday resignation is “final and effective.”

The Presidency is also expected to make a second statement “probably before the end of the week,” setting the date for binding parliamentary consultations to assign the new PM, said al-Joumhouria daily.

Political sources noted that setting a date for consultations is linked to reopening key roads blocked by protesters in order to facilitate the movement of deputies to Baabda Palace.

Ministerial sources said the presidential statement could be issued on Wednesday after the President concluded consultations with advisers and political allies before calling for binding parliamentary consultations.