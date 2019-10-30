Khamenei Urges Lebanese, Iraqis to Seek Demands Within the Law

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday commented about the situation in Lebanon saying the people’s demands can be fulfilled “exclusively” within the law

On his Twitter page, Khamenei said: “The biggest blow that enemies can wield to any country is to rob them of security, which they started in some countries in the region. I recommend that those keen on Iraq and Lebanon to address the riots and insecurity triggered by America, the Zionist entity and some Western countries.”

“The people too have rightful demands, but they must know that their demands can be fulfilled exclusively through their country’s legal structures. Once the legal structure collapses it is impossible to do anything,” he added.