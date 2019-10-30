Schools, Universities to Resume Classes Thursday, Banks to Reopen Friday

Education Minister Akram Shehayyeb on Wednesday called on all public and private schools, universities and institutes to resume classes on Thursday.

In a statement, the minister said the decision was taken “following the Lebanese Army’s move to reopen roads in the various Lebanese regions, and after holding consultations with the various sectors and the meeting that was held at the ministry today, Wednesday with the associations of public school teachers.”

Shehayyeb also called on the educational institutions to “intensify classes and extend them to weekends if needed.”

The Association of Banks in Lebanon meanwhile announced that “banks will resume normal operations as of Friday, November 1.”

“Due to the accumulating work created by the closure, it has been decided to extend banks’ working hours until 5pm on Friday and Saturday,” ABL added.

The statement was issued after a meeting between the association and Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh.

Banks have been closed since the eruption of the massive popular demonstrations and road-blocking protests on October 17.

The government's resignation Tuesday under pressure from the street has largely eased a two-week-old nationwide lockdown but protesters vowed Wednesday to keep pushing for deeper change.