Geagea: Presidential Settlement Has Fallen, Hariri Our 1st Choice for Non-Political Govt.

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Wednesday announced that the 2016 political settlement that led to the election of President Michel Aoun “has definitely fallen,” as he noted that caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri is the LF’s “first choice” for heading a new “non-political” government.

“What’s needed is a salvation government that would be free of the traditional faces who have served in successive governments since years -- a government that truly comprises independent men,” Geagea said in an interview with the Central News Agency.

“Let no one try to outsmart the people… The situation can no longer bear this,” Geagea added, calling for “an independent government containing figures with a record of success, integrity, dynamism, uprightness and achievements.”

He warned: “It is true that the roads have been reopened, but let no one think that the protest movement has ended. It is waiting around the corner in anticipation of what the ruling authorities will do. If they only change the faces, the 13-day scene is expected to continue for 130 days, and then there will be no country for them to rule and control.”

Noting that the presidential settlement “has definitely fallen,” Geagea stressed that the LF will not take part in a “political government.”

“The country can no longer bear old and repetitive solutions,” the LF leader cautioned.

He explained: “In the (binding parliamentary) consultations (with President Michel Aoun), the MPs of the Strong Republic bloc will name someone who accepts to form a government with the specifications we have mentioned, knowing that (caretaker) PM Hariri is our first choice for such a government.”

“In my opinion, the street will accept a government of this type, which would garner confidence if it is headed by Hariri,” Geagea added.