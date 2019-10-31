Report: Hariri’s Resignation Was 'No Secret' to Political Parties

Political contacts between officials have reportedly turned to a halt mainly after the resignation of PM Saad Hariri, which came amid nationwide protests against the political class, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Thursday.

Center House circles, close to Hariri, told the daily that contacts between officials were severed. They rejected reports that the resignation was infused by foreign pressures.

“It was made in Lebanon,” they said, adding that all political parties were in the picture of his move which was deliberated for some time beforehand. “No need to act surprised,” they said.

The sources who spoke on condition of anonymity said that Hariri did not ask to continue as PM nor did he ask to be renamed, “but he would not hesitate to assume responsibility if he was renamed as Premier.”

Moreover, on Wednesday evening, a video was shared on social media showing Hariri addressing a crowd of supporters in the Center House, accusing figures that he did not name of “taking advantage, stealing from me and in the end attempt to get a step ahead of me.”

In another video, Hariri said he has a “list” of names about some parties who “stole and took advantage” of his position as PM. “Each one of them will be held accountable, God willing,” he concluded.