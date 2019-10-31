France Urges Lebanese Authorities to Accelerate Govt. Formation

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian urged Lebanese authorities to expedite the formation of the government as he defended the Lebanese’s right for peaceful demonstrations.

“Following the resignation of PM Saad Hariri, it is essential for the future of Lebanon to accelerate the formation of a government that can proceed with the necessary reforms the country needs,” said Le Drian on his Twitter account.

“The Lebanese’s right for peaceful demonstrations must be preserved,” he stressed.

On Tuesday, Le Drian stated that the resignation of Lebanon's government in response to nearly two weeks of countrywide protests has made the crisis there "even more serious.”

Hariri earlier had announced he was submitting the resignation of his government, bowing to rising public pressure.

A nationwide protest movement has gripped Lebanon for almost two weeks, calling for an overhaul of a political class viewed as incompetent and corrupt.