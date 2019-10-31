Presidency Says Aoun Working on 'Facilitating' Parliamentary Consultations
President Michel Aoun is delaying the binding parliamentary consultations for choosing a new premier in order to “facilitate” them, the Presidency said on Thursday, after protesters on the streets slammed perceived procrastination.
“President Michel Aoun is carrying out the necessary efforts ahead of setting a date for the binding parliamentary consultations… in order to facilitate these consultations,” the Presidency said in a statement.
Aoun is scheduled to make an address to the nation at 8:00 pm to make three years since his election as president.
Obviously you can't hear well! A million person this Sunday will come down to the street to ask you an Berri to step down for the sake of Lebanon. Kelon yaani kelon!
Mr pennyswise, head of a mafia is consulting with other mafia clans ... I don’t believe he understood the people on the street.
Get him benzodiazepines so he can cope with the pressure.