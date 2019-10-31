Presidency Says Aoun Working on 'Facilitating' Parliamentary Consultations

President Michel Aoun is delaying the binding parliamentary consultations for choosing a new premier in order to “facilitate” them, the Presidency said on Thursday, after protesters on the streets slammed perceived procrastination.

“President Michel Aoun is carrying out the necessary efforts ahead of setting a date for the binding parliamentary consultations… in order to facilitate these consultations,” the Presidency said in a statement.

Aoun is scheduled to make an address to the nation at 8:00 pm to make three years since his election as president.