Hizbullah Bloc Says Hariri Resignation Wastes Reform Time

by Naharnet Newsdesk 31 October 2019, 18:37
Hizbullah's parliamentary bloc on Thursday criticized Prime Minister Saad Hariri's resignation, saying it would "contribute to wasting the time available to implement reforms," complicating efforts to resolve the crisis.

In a statement issued after its weekly meeting, the Loyalty to Resistance bloc added that security forces must protect people's right to express themselves as well as "their right to move freely in all areas of the country."

It also condemned "American interferences in the affairs of countries of this region," accusing the U.S. of manipulating the peoples of the region to undermine their national unity.

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is meanwhile scheduled to make a televised address Friday at 2:30 pm.

