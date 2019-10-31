Aoun Urges Conflict-Free Harmonious Government, Warns against Exploiting Protests
President Michel Aoun on Thursday said the country's next cabinet should include ministers picked on skills, not political affiliation, seemingly endorsing the demand by a two-week-old protest movement for a technocratic government.
"Ministers should be selected based on their qualifications and experience, not their political loyalties," Aoun said in a televised speech on the third anniversary of his presidency.
It came after Prime Minster Saad Hariri Tuesday submitted the resignation of his cabinet.
“Lebanon is in dire need of a harmonious government that can be productive without political conflicts,” Aoun urged.
“Moving from the current sectarian system to a civil state would rescue Lebanon from the problems of sectarianism,” he added.
The president also warned that “exploiting street protests to pit citizens against each other is the most dangerous thing that can threaten the country's unity and civil peace.”
Cautioning that the country is at a "dangerous crossroads," Aoun called on the next government to "fulfill the ambitions of the Lebanese" and to "achieve what the previous government did not, by restoring the people's confidence in the state."
But he did not offer any concrete proposals or make any concessions to the protesters, who went back to chanting and playing protest songs after the speech ended.
31 October 2019, 20:52
31 October 2019, 20:49
31 October 2019, 20:44
31 October 2019, 20:40
Aoun: I exerted major efforts to find economic solutions but they have not yielded the desired results yet, seeing as the national economic plan is still awaiting approval and the infrastructure projects whose funding will come from the CEDRE conference are frozen, but they should move forward after the resigned government responded to most of the conditions.
31 October 2019, 20:32
Aoun: I sought to achieve political stability and the first achievement was the electoral law.
31 October 2019, 20:32
Aoun: I have committed myself to the issue of returning Syrian refugees to their country and the priority was security.
How pathetic. Not a word on the real causes of our economic problems, Hizbollah arms, and lost democracy and freedom. Iraq president just declared today the need to allow no arms except with the army, and our president is still blind. He looked like a mommy reading a handout from Hizbollah. He and Hizb are planning a trap for the Lebanese army. As the Basij brutally suppressed the Iranian Green Revolution in 2010, these same Basij in Lebanon, with their FPM marionettes, will trap the army to confront the demonstrators using all king of ruses and excuses. Let us keep the watch and track which politician is guilty of complicity so we’ll bring to trial once the revolution is successful. There is no doubt it will be successful! Time for every politician to make his choice!
Demonstrators should keep assembling but avoid blocking main roads on weekdays and call for a million-plus march on Saturday and Sunday. This avoids the traps criminal Hizbollah and FPM complicit to create confrontation between army and demonstrators.
But the army should be held accountable for not protecting demonstrators when Shia terrorists and thugs attack them and torch their belongings.
3 so far have been identified as working for the parliament internal security, and another one for another mysterious and obscure state security agency.
Joseph Aoun the #1 crook, Imad Othman and more importantly Abbaz Ibrahim must be stripped of their rank and thrown in jail.
"Aoun: Ministers must be chosen according to their competency and Lebanon is in dire need of a harmonious government that can be productive without political conflicts."
Where does that leave Basil-- Minister of misinformation?
If the speech in Arabic is as Naharnet translated it than he is keeping the door open to politicians in the next cabinet, 'as long as they are qualified'...
What an idiot, he doesn't see that this protest will not go anywhere.
Aoun bala mokh, he came out with vague ideas of what’s to be done, then he slips in some of his FPM proficiency in xenophobia about Syrian refugees. What an utter POS
Aoun dégage !
Berri dégage !
Nasrallah crève !
It boggles the mind, same as in the late 1980s, how he keeps refusing to take any responsibility whatsoever for what happened on his watch. Moreover who are his incompetent handlers they couldn't even fake a pretend live speech.
Aoun: Moving from the current sectarian system to a civil state would rescue Lebanon from the problems of sectarianism.
Isn't he the one always barking about Christian 'rights'?
"the problems of sectarianism" can be easily solved Hezbollah style:
لا زال مشروع الدولة الإسلامية قائماً. إقامة دولة إسلامية لا تتعارض لا مع المسيحية* ولا مع اليهودية، لأن المسيحية واليهودية كدين لا يتصديان للحياة السياسية، هما يتصديان للحياة الدينية، والإسلام يحفظ لهما حياتهما الدينية بشكل كامل لأنهما أهل كتاب ويمكنهما ان يمارسا طقوسهما الدينية كما يريدان
Al Mayadeen TV - November 29, 2018 - الشيخ نعيم قاسم
Well at least he'll let us pray the way we want, how magnanimous of him.
*إقامة دولة إسلامية لا تتعارض لا مع المسيحية (this should be for us to decide ya hajj not you or your fakih :S )
Who woke him up? The clown is in the thermosphere that he usually resides in. Since when did a president who called his people all sorts of diabolical names care for them this much so suddenly?