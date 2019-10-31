Rocket Fired from Gaza towards Israel

The Israeli army said Thursday it had targeted two Hamas military posts in Gaza after a rocket was fired from the Palestinian enclave, after almost a month of calm.

"In response to the rocket fired from Gaza at Israel earlier tonight, we targeted 2 Hamas military posts in Gaza", Israel's military said on Twitter.

In a previous tweet the army said the rocket had been fired "after nearly a month of relative quiet between Israel and Gaza."

Warning sirens rang out in an area of southern Israel close to the Gaza Strip, the army said.

A statement by the regional council in Eshkol -- where the sirens sounded -- said Israel's anti-missile "Iron Dome" system intercepted the projectile.

The last reported rocket fire from Gaza towards Israel came on September 12.

In August, a series of rocket attacks from Gaza and Israeli retaliations, as well as border clashes, raised fears of an escalation between the enclave's Islamist rulers Hamas and Israel, as elections approached in the Jewish state.

Those polls -- Israel's second elections this year -- took place on September 17, but have yet to yield a new government.

Sworn enemies Israel and Hamas have fought three wars in the Palestinian enclave since 2008.