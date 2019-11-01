New Batch of Syrian Refugees Return from Lebanon
Eighty five Syrian refugees have returned on Friday back to Syria in the latest wave of returns to their war-torn country, the National News Agency reported on Friday.
Lebanon's General Security Directorate organized the return of refugees who arrived at the Masnaa border crossing early on Friday coming from the Central Beqaa area.
Out of 91 refugees who had their names listed to return home, only 85 returned, said NNA.
Many have returned from several areas around Lebanon in the past months.
Wow, 85! There's at least a million. So if they are sent home 85 per day, 1,000,000 / 85 = 11764 days (that's 32 years). Our grandchildren will still be putting them on buses by then.
you forgot to take into consideration the number of birth which is around 300 per day :)