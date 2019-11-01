New Batch of Syrian Refugees Return from Lebanon

Eighty five Syrian refugees have returned on Friday back to Syria in the latest wave of returns to their war-torn country, the National News Agency reported on Friday.

Lebanon's General Security Directorate organized the return of refugees who arrived at the Masnaa border crossing early on Friday coming from the Central Beqaa area.

Out of 91 refugees who had their names listed to return home, only 85 returned, said NNA.

Many have returned from several areas around Lebanon in the past months.