Protesters Storm ABL, Get Arrested by ISF

The Internal Security Forces arrested a handful of activists on Friday who stormed the headquarters of the Association of Banks in Lebanon in the Gemmayze area.

The activists stormed ABL demanding that the “monetary dealings in Lebanon become strictly in Lebanese pounds.”

LBCI later said that three of the detained protesters were released.

Lebanon banks reopened for the first time in two weeks on Friday as the country began to return to normal following mass demonstrations for radical political change.

There has been widespread concern that the reopening of the banks will be accompanied by a devaluation of the Lebanese pound but the central bank said the currency was still pegged to the greenback at 1,507 pounds to the dollar.