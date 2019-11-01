Geagea Urges 'Salvation Govt.', Slams Bassil and Bou Saab

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Friday called for the formation of a “salvation government,” as he hit out at caretaker Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil and caretaker Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab.

“What’s needed is a salvation government and not any other government. The government should be formed of independent and expert figures who are upright and successful,” Geagea said after a meeting for the LF’s Strong Republic parliamentary bloc.

The LF leader also noted that a technocratic government can comprise individuals “who have some political orientations and social relations,” but stressed that these figures “should not belong to any party or certain political figure.”

He added: “They are wondering how ministries such as foreign affairs, defense and interior could be in the hands of experts and not political forces, and we in turn ask if there is a foreign ministry at the moment? What is happening at the foreign ministry today other than partisan affairs and arrangements? Can someone tell us what Lebanon’s foreign policy is? Is Lebanon’s foreign policy being studied and raised in Cabinet? What is the defense minister doing other than bickering with the Army Command?”