Hizbullah's al-Manar TV Says Twitter Accounts Suspended
The Hizbullah-affiliated al-Manar TV has protested that most of its Twitter accounts have been suspended.
Al-Manar accused the U.S.-based social media platform of giving in to "political pressures."
"Account suspended," one such Arabic-language account, @almanarnews, read late Saturday.
"There is no place on Twitter for illegal terrorist organizations and violent extremist groups," a Twitter spokesperson told AFP.
The accounts in English, French and Spanish were also not available, but the Twitter handles of specific television shows seemed to be functioning.
Iran-backed Hizbullah is designated a "terrorist" group by the United States and several of its officials are under U.S. sanctions, but it is also a key political player in Lebanon.
The group held three ministerial posts and a majority with its Christian allies before Lebanon's cabinet fell this week after 13 days of mass anti-graft protests.
Hizbullah is the only group not to have disarmed after Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war, and it fought Israeli troops who occupied southern Lebanon until 2000.
It has also been a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the neighboring country's eight-year conflict.
lol @ "Al-Manar accused the U.S.-based social media platform of giving in to "political pressures."
They forgot to shut their Arabic terror accounts. Come on Twitter, stop underachieving!
If it isn't the pot calling the kettle black
Twitter and other social media are not an acquired right
They're private companies and can do whatever they want and We the People support their decision
They should suspend accounts of ALL the political class, we are not interested in what they have to say. Our only interest is their, and their lackies, departure from our country and our lives.