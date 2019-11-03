Strong Lebanon Bloc Cautions against Technocrat Govt.

Parliamentary sources from the Strong Lebanon bloc have warned that any technocrat government “might be doomed to fail due to its limited jurisdiction, especially if it did not enjoy a political cover.”

“It might not be able to deal with any security developments,” the sources told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper in remarks published Sunday.

“We cannot take risks during this period, especially that we are standing on the brink of the abyss,” the sources added.

“A strong government that can make quick achievements is needed,” the sources went on to say.