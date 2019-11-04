Abdullah Urges Hariri to Form Govt. of People’s Aspirations

MP Bilal Abdullah, of the Progressive Socialist Party parliamentary bloc, called upon caretaker PM Saad Hariri to form a government that meets the people’s aspirations and leave his rivals to bear the consequences should they fail to listen to the popular street demands.

The MP said that political figures are exploiting their popular gatherings to impose conditions and enhance their power shares.

“In the designation (of PM) and formation (of government), some (politicians) use the squares to impose conditions and enhance quotas, and also disregard the constitution and customs...we listen to the statements of ministers and deputies of a particular party talking about the diversity of their choices,” said Abdullah.

The MP addressed Hariri and urged him to form a government that meets the conscience of the people, “Sheikh Saad, your street is closest to the pulse of the street, why don't you form a government that meets the people’s conscience and let them (his rivals) bear the consequences alone," he said.

Since October 17, Lebanon has been gripped by unprecedented anti-government and anti-austerity protests for nearly two weeks.

Last week, the Lebanese government led by Hariri resigned under pressure from the street.

President Michel Aoun acknowledged Hariri's resignation as prime minister but asked his government to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed.