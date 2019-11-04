Aoun Meets Kubis: Anti-Corruption Measures Tops Next Govt. Tasks

President Michel Aoun on Monday said in talks with U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis that the first task for the upcoming government is to put anti-corruption measures in practice.

“One of the first tasks of the new government will be to follow up on anti-corruption and the investigation process, which will involve all officials in (state) departments at various levels,” he told Kubis.

“Dialogue with demonstrators is necessary in order to reach an understanding on the issues at hand,” he added.

Aoun and Kubis held their talks at Baabda Palace where discussions focused on the latest developments amid nationwide cross-sectarian rallies that gripped Lebanon since October 17.

Demonstrators are demanding a complete overhaul of a political system deemed inefficient and corrupt.

The meeting comes days before a Security Council meeting to discuss the stages of implementing resolution 1701.