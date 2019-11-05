Demonstrators Rally Outside Offices of 'Touch, Alfa'

Protesters held a sit-in in downtown Beirut outside the new offices of touch, one of two mobile network operators in Lebanon, chanting slogans and demanding a cut in service fees, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Another group of protesters gathered outside the offices of Alfa, the second mobile network operator, in Corniche al-Nahr. They closed the entrances to the building demanding reduction in the cost of communications and services.

On Monday, caretaker Telecommunications Minister Mohammed Choucair ordered touch and Alfa to sell prepaid recharge cards according to the official dollar exchange rate set by the central bank, after dollar rationing in the country led to a hike in prices.