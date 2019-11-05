U.S. Affirms Support for Lebanon amid Aid Freeze Reports

The Donald Trump administration reiterated support for the Lebanese army and security forces, stressing that “no expenditures or purchases of military material have been delayed,” without saying whether the $105 million in aid is still on hold, UAE’s English-language daily The National reported on Tuesday.

A U.S. State Department official affirmed to The National the U.S. commitment to reinforcing the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Last week, reports emerged that the Trump administration halted all military aid to the Lebanese army, including a package worth $105 million that both the State Department and Congress approved in September.

But U.S. officials did not confirm or deny the reports.