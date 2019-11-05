U.N. Says U.S.-China Trade War 'Hurting Both Countries'

The ongoing trade war between the United States and China is harming both economies, the U.N. said Tuesday, with a sharp drop in exports and higher prices for consumers.

In a fresh report, the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) examined the repercussions of bruising tariff hikes imposed by the world's two largest economies, and found that both were left considerably worse off.

That in turn risks taking a toll on the entire global economy, the agency cautioned.

"A lose-lose trade war is not only harming the main contenders, it also compromises the stability of the global economy and future growth," head of UNCTAD's international trade and commodities division Pamela Coke Hamilton said in a statement.

The U.S.-China trade war has since last year seen tit-for-tat tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of goods.

The UNCTAD analysis, which only looked at the impact of the US tariffs, found they had caused a 25-percent decline in US imports of sanctioned Chinese products in the first half of 2019 alone.

"The United States tariffs on China are economically hurting both countries," the report concluded.

- U.S. consumers paying most -

UNCTAD economist Alessandro Nicita told reporters in Geneva that during the initial phase of the conflict, "most of the costs of the tariffs have been passed down to US consumers or firms."

But he said that Chinese exporters were also increasingly lowering the prices of goods subjected to tariffs in what appeared to be a bid to maintain their U.S. market share.

While the report did not consider the impact of Chinese tariffs on U.S. imports, it stressed that "the qualitative results are most likely to be analogous: higher prices for Chinese consumers and losses for United States exporters."

Not everyone is losing out however.

The report, which was based on an analysis of recently released trade statistics, found that of the $35 billion lost in Chinese exports to the U.S. market in the first half of the year, about $21 billion had been diverted to others like Taiwan, Mexico and the European Union.

The remaining $14 billion, it said, was either lost of captured by U.S. producers.

According to the report, Taiwan saw the most benefit, gaining $4.2 billion in additional exports to the U.S. in the first half of the year, especially by selling more office machinery, which was the sector hardest-hit by the tariffs.

Mexico also saw a significant export-hike, raking in an additional $3.5 billion in exports to the U.S., especially in the agri-food, transport equipment and electrical machinery sectors.

And the European Union gained around $2.7 billion in additional exports to the U.S., mostly in the machineries sectors.

Vietnamese exports to the U.S. meanwhile swelled by $2.6 billion, driven in particular by sales of communications equipment and furniture.

Nicita pointed out that a different set of countries were likely benefiting from the tariffs imposed on U.S. goods, pointing for instance to increased Brazilian soybean exports to China.

He however warned that "even countries that are gaining in terms of exports may not be gaining in net terms."

This, he said, is because "the global economy maybe is going to shrink a lot more, especially if this trade war is going to escalate even further."

On Tuesday, reports in the Wall Street Journal and Financial Times said U.S. officials were considering rolling back some of the tariffs President Donald Trump had imposed on China, to seal a "phase one" trade deal with Beijing.