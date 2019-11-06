Jumblat to ABC: Lebanon on Verge of Economic Collapse, Needs Technocratic Govt.

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat on Wednesday said he hopes that demonstrations in Lebanon succeed in changing the political class, calling for the formation of a technocratic government in order to salvage the country.

“I am no angel, but at the end of my political life, I must give a message of hope to the new generation," Jumblatt said in an interview with ABC News hoping to see the demonstrators in Lebanon succeed.

He stated: “During my 40-year career in politics, it is the first time in the history of Lebanon that such a revolution, stretching from north to south Lebanon, away from sectarianism has ever taken place." saying the outcome might take a long time before bearing fruits.

"I am optimistic, but it is going to take a long time," he said.

On the economic situation in Lebanon, which ranks third in terms of indebtedness in the world, Jumblat said: “Lebanon is on the verge of economic collapse, we need technocratic, impartial and honest figures to handle portfolios in key ministries like finance, economy and other.”

He encouraged the new generation of political leaderships to emerge from the political crisis.

“It is up to the new class that will govern Lebanon to implement a policy far from neoliberalism that ruined us,” he concluded.