State Prosecutor Authorizes Financial Prosecution to Sue 13 Public Employees

State Prosecutor Ghassan Ouweidat on Wednesday authorized the financial prosecution to sue 13 employees, including heads of municipalities, “after their administrations procrastinated in giving prosecution permission,” the National News Agency said.

“This measure is part of the memos issued by Ouweidat to the regional prosecution offices to enforce the law and secure the good functioning of justice,” NNA added.

The memos have been sent to the financial prosecutor, the state commissioner to the Military Court and the prosecutors of the governorates, the agency said.