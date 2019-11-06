Financial Prosecutor Summons Saniora for Testimony in $11 Billion Case .

Financial Prosecutor Ali Ibrahim on Wednesday summoned ex-PM Fouad Saniora to a testimony in the case of the 11 billion dollars spent between 2006 and 2008, state-run National News Agency said.

“Judge Ibrahim has asked ex-PM Saniora to show up at his office at the Justice Palace on Thursday morning,” NNA added.

But State Prosecutor Ghassan Ouweidat later told NNA that "due to the failure to inform ex-PM Fouad Saniora of the date of the hearing session... it has been decided to reschedule the session to Thursday, November 14."

Earlier this year, Hizbullah MP Hassan Fadlallah called for a probe into what he claimed were missing state funds amounting to $11 billion dollars.

He was indirectly pointing a finger at former PM Saniora.

He submitted financial documents to the judiciary that he claimed could “land many people in jail, including former prime ministers.”

Saniora later described the issue of the “missing” $11 billion as a “farce,” as he announced that those “setting up mini-states inside the state” are the real corrupts, in an apparent jab at Hizbullah.

Saniora said the 11 billion dollars in question were spent on interest hikes, treasury loans for Electricite Du Liban, and wage hikes and recruitment expenses for the armed forces.