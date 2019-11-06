Public Hearings in Trump Impeachment Probe Start Next Week

The first open hearings in the impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump will occur over two days next week, the congressman overseeing the process said Wednesday, as the investigation heads into a much-anticipated public phase.

Two US officials including William Taylor, the current top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine who has bolstered the accusation that Trump sought to pressure Kiev to launch investigations that could help the president politically, will testify next Wednesday, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff said in a statement.

The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who told investigators she was ousted from her post over "false claims" spread by Trump allies, is scheduled to testify on Friday, November 15, Schiff said.