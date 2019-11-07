Jumblat Says PSP Not Involved in Upcoming Government

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat slammed the authority’s intent to “revive” a settlement related to the presidency post, adding that his party will not participate in the upcoming government.

He said the authority continues to look for gains despite mass protests thronging the streets for the past 22 days demanding to overhaul the political class.

“In the midst of the constitutional violation and at the height of socio-economic risks and at the height of the popular movement, they (authority) consult and meet on how to improve and beautify the previous settlement that devastated the country accompanied by almost daily threat that what is happening is a conspiracy,” said Jumblat in a tweet.

“It is time to get out, but we will not be with you not today nor tomorrow,” he added.