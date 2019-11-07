Financial Prosecutor Presses Charges against Customs Head
Financial Prosecutor Ali Ibrahim pressed charges of “squandering public funds" against Director General of the Lebanese Customs Badri Daher.
Reports said that Daher is expected to hold a press conference at 4:00 p.m.
On Wednesday, Daher said in a statement addressing the Lebanese that he is free of any accusations fired at him through media platforms.
Comments 4
0107 November 2019, 14:38
1 file a day.... super Ali .
He’s the only prosecutor in the world with this level of proficiency. LoL
0007 November 2019, 16:38
I think he was busy collecting evidences against Political opponents in order to use it later to blackmail them...