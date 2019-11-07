Mobile version

Financial Prosecutor Presses Charges against Customs Head

by Naharnet Newsdesk 07 November 2019, 14:32
Financial Prosecutor Ali Ibrahim pressed charges of “squandering public funds" against Director General of the Lebanese Customs Badri Daher.

Reports said that Daher is expected to hold a press conference at 4:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, Daher said in a statement addressing the Lebanese that he is free of any accusations fired at him through media platforms.

Lebanon
Comments 4
Thumb s.o.s 07 November 2019, 14:38

1 file a day.... super Ali .

He’s the only prosecutor in the world with this level of proficiency. LoL

Thumb thepatriot 07 November 2019, 15:09

What has Ali been doing during the last decade? He suddenly woke up??

Thumb libanaisresilient 07 November 2019, 16:38

I think he was busy collecting evidences against Political opponents in order to use it later to blackmail them...

Thumb whyaskwhy 07 November 2019, 22:59

Lets hope he goes after all including the Clowns and his circus.

