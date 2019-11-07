Hariri Holds Talks with Aoun in Baabda
Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri held talks with President Michel Aoun Thursday afternoon at the Baabda Palace.
"I visited the president for consultations on the issue of the government and we’ll continue the consultations with the rest of the parties," Hariri said after the meeting.
MTV said the meeting was held at “President Aoun’s request.”
This is the first meeting between Aoun and Hariri since the premier submitted his government’s resignation last month.
Hariri has held two meetings with Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil in recent days. Bassil is Aoun’s son-in-law and his successor as FPM leader.
The president has delayed the binding parliamentary consultations to pick a new PM in a bid to secure consensus on the shape of the new government.
If Hariri really cares about a positive shock that will lead to real and structural change in the Country, he should refuse to form the new government and Salameh and other competent officials should resign. Then the real impact of Hizb arms and their marionettes the FPM will be evident as the Country will become officially bankrupt, default on loan, and revealed being a pariah state ruled by Iran radicals. Then people will march on the presidential palace and insist no arms outside the Lebanese army so Lebanon has a chance of resurrection.
Aoun is wasting time. He's the only elected official who took an oath of uphold the constitution and it's his duty to call for the mandatory mandatory parliamentary consultations. But he doesn't seem to be in any hurry. Hezbollah said it over and over again no to a technocrat government and no to early parliamentary elections. Nasrallah insists on controlling the government regardless of what the population wants and Aoun, elected by the Hezb riffle, cannot refuse.
The question is... why are they meeting?
what for???
One has resigned and the other is suffering dementia and needs special care
These meetings should be immediately policed by the independent prosecutors or under UN screening...
I find these heartless acts against the Lebanese on the street as insulting!