Hariri Holds Talks with Aoun in Baabda

Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri held talks with President Michel Aoun Thursday afternoon at the Baabda Palace.

"I visited the president for consultations on the issue of the government and we’ll continue the consultations with the rest of the parties," Hariri said after the meeting.

MTV said the meeting was held at “President Aoun’s request.”

This is the first meeting between Aoun and Hariri since the premier submitted his government’s resignation last month.

Hariri has held two meetings with Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil in recent days. Bassil is Aoun’s son-in-law and his successor as FPM leader.

The president has delayed the binding parliamentary consultations to pick a new PM in a bid to secure consensus on the shape of the new government.