Berri Says Fully Keen on Hariri's Re-Designation as Premier

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday said that he is fully keen on the re-designation of caretaker PM Saad Hariri as premier.

“I’m insisting on his designation because it is in Lebanon’s interest and I support Lebanon’s interest,” Berri told NBN television.

Hariri tendered his government's resignation on October 29 in response to pressure from unprecedented, massive and cross-sectarian street protests that have entered the fourth week now.

The cabinet has stayed on in a caretaker capacity but efforts to form a new line-up seem to be stalling, with each faction in the outgoing coalition seeking to salvage some influence.

Hariri met President Michel Aoun Thursday and said that consultations were ongoing with all political players but gave no details.

The World Bank on Wednesday warned that the failure to quickly form a government that meets protesters' demands could lead to an even sharper economic downturn.