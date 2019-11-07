Berri Says Fully Keen on Hariri's Re-Designation as Premier
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday said that he is fully keen on the re-designation of caretaker PM Saad Hariri as premier.
“I’m insisting on his designation because it is in Lebanon’s interest and I support Lebanon’s interest,” Berri told NBN television.
Hariri tendered his government's resignation on October 29 in response to pressure from unprecedented, massive and cross-sectarian street protests that have entered the fourth week now.
The cabinet has stayed on in a caretaker capacity but efforts to form a new line-up seem to be stalling, with each faction in the outgoing coalition seeking to salvage some influence.
Hariri met President Michel Aoun Thursday and said that consultations were ongoing with all political players but gave no details.
The World Bank on Wednesday warned that the failure to quickly form a government that meets protesters' demands could lead to an even sharper economic downturn.
What is in Lebanon's interest is for you and your wife to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and be thrown in Jail. Its about time you resign and keep quite
Can you imagine that lol. After all the pain and effort that the Lebanese have gone through this Thowra he is still thinking about business as usual.... they have been so used to doing whatever they want they will never accept an alternative to their dictatorships.
This guy doenst deserve to be interviewed or asked for anything from here on
Why is he talking???
and who does he think he is to keep promoting Hariri..
This adds to insult to all Lebanese, especially the struggling Lebanese on the street