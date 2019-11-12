Israeli Raid near Lebanon Embassy in Syria Kills Son of Islamic Jihad Leader

An Israeli strike on Damascus on Tuesday hit the home of a leading Palestinian figure, killing his son and one other person, Syrian state news agency SANA and his group said.

Two rockets targeted the home of a senior figure of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, Akram al-Ajouri, "killing his son Muadh and another person," SANA said.

An AFP correspondent at the scene of the dawn strike saw a partially destroyed three-story building in a chic neighborhood of the capital not far from the Lebanese embassy.

Glass had been blasted from one of the windows.

The Islamic Jihad group confirmed Ajouri's son had been killed in the attack, which came as a similar strike took the life of an Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza.

"The home of a member of the political bureau of the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine, Akram al-Ajouri, was also targeted in Damascus, killing one of his sons," it said.

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.

Since civil war erupted in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in the neighboring country.

Most have been against what Israel said were Iranian targets or positions of Iran's Lebanese ally Hizbullah.