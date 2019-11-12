Hariri Affirms 'Amity' with Berri after Latter’s Remarks

Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Tuesday said nothing can bring enmity to his relationship with Speaker Nabih Berri, reportedly after the latter “failed” to convince Hariri to lead the upcoming new government.

Center House sources quoted Hariri as saying: “Speaker Berri is a big brother (to me), and his big heart does not bear hostility with me forever. My friendship and respect for Berri transcends all considerations. Nothing in the world is capable of making us enemies,” al-Mustaqbal Web reported.

Earlier, Berri was quoted as saying that he made the "utmost" effort to convince Hariri to lead the upcoming government and that he would be “on feud with him forever if he refuses to line-up a new Cabinet.”

Berri seemingly failed to persuade Hariri to form the new government.

The government resigned on October 29 but stayed on in a caretaker capacity and parliamentary consultations on forming a new government are yet to be held.