Mobile version

Berri, Wife Lift Secrecy Off Their Bank Accounts

by Naharnet Newsdesk 12 November 2019, 17:45
W460

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and his wife Randa Assi Berri on Tuesday lifted bank secrecy off their accounts inside and outside Lebanon, state-run National News Agency reported.

NNA said Berri and his spouse signed memos lifting their bank secrecy during a meeting with the notary public Shadi Rammal.

The members of the Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc have recently made a similar move, amid unprecedented anti-corruption protests in the country.

Berri, 81, has been parliament speaker since 1992. He was reelected last year for a new four-year mandate. His critics accuse him of having abused his position to amass a colossal personal fortune and protesters have bashed him and his wife Randa as some of the most egregious examples of Lebanon's patronage system.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 14
Thumb s.o.s 12 November 2019, 18:08

They’re insulting our intelligence. Lift not only your personal account numbers but the ones linked to your many businesses ! And the properties? Only a dimwit would keep billions in cash, you bought acres and acres of land just like Bassil and Jumblatt.

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 12 November 2019, 19:17

Just why did Ex Prime Minister Siniora your March 14 hero not do the same thing?

Reply Report
Thumb thepatriot 12 November 2019, 19:34

We have no heroes. We learned. We do not care about Saniora. He can rot in jail if he stole. We follow no men or party.
You people are apes who have not evolved, and still follow leaders like sheep.
You are part of the cattle Mastica.
We are free.
You're a fan, a slave, a follower.

Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 12 November 2019, 19:43

You are my Hero Ali the rest are persona non grata....Ali ou bass el ba'i byekol khas!

Report
Thumb s.o.s 12 November 2019, 21:20

He’s you’re hero, remember how his tears prevented Israel from completely atomizing Dahye in 2006 You forgot ? Hero is fishy, but he’s an amateur in comparison to your beloved Berry, Jumblatt and Bassil.

Report
Missing un520 12 November 2019, 21:27

Two wrongs does not make one right. Thats why all of them have to go. Including Berri. Nasrallah can just stay underground and out of government.

Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 12 November 2019, 18:33

Oh those sweet looking innocent couple who can doubt them?
I like the tilt in the heads arraigned to look so malleable lol.
There are numerous ways of hiding ones wealth and the Birris will employ every single approach not dissimilar to the rest of Lebanon's elite. This will undoubtedly fool some but not all Lebanese.
The look like we need to pass the donation bucket for them after this evenings service lol

Reply Report
Thumb farsical.resistance 12 November 2019, 18:50

So Mr and Ms Berri, in who's names did you put all those stolen resources a friend, relative, confident, or was it in a shell company?

Reply Report
Thumb canadianleb 12 November 2019, 18:56

Ok you see they have nothing to hide... Nothing to see here so move on all is Halal with the Berris'....

Reply Report
Thumb thepatriot 12 November 2019, 19:36

I knew those 2 never stole a penny. I knew it!

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 12 November 2019, 19:43

loool they are as innocent as the winter bunny. Oh all the properties they own in Lebanon were donations....

Reply Report
Missing samiam 12 November 2019, 21:07

They waited a month and 35 years to lift their bank secrecy. How about lifting them on your many many corporations as well as your children too.

Sorry Barry--no one believes your openness right now, except apparent septic.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 12 November 2019, 21:21

What about old bank accounts which no longer exist ? Berry is truly insulting the people’s intelligence.
He’s the number one thief on par with Gibran Bassil.

Reply Report
Thumb lebanonforever 12 November 2019, 23:16

one must ask... seriously, what is she achieving with that scarf covering 1/3 of her hair..
sorry and no offence meant but this is an example of these people posing as something but are nothing but rich people..
what a hoax

Reply Report