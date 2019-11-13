French Envoy to Meet Lebanese Officials

French envoy in Beirut is expected to hold meetings on Wednesday with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri, caretaker PM Saad Hariri, caretaker Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil and Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun, al-Joumhouria daily reported.

The French envoy, Christophe Farnaud met in Lebanon on Tuesday with Kataeb chief Sami Gemayel and then a group of representatives of the uprising, said the daily.

Farnaud will discuss the ongoing political and economic crisis in the country.

He is also expected to meet on Wednesday with Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat and head of the Lebanese Forces party Samir Geagea.

On Tuesday evening, protesters led by the leftist Youth Movement for Change rallied outside the French embassy in Beirut to denounce what they called French “interference” in Lebanese affairs, hours after Farnaud arrived in Beirut.