Berri Says Security Must Have Priority over Anything
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday stressed that “security must have the priority over anything else,” renewing his call for “speeding up the formation of an inclusive government that can fulfill the aspirations of the Lebanese.”
Extending condolences to the family of slain protester Alaa Abu Fakhr, who was killed overnight as an army officer’s driver opened fire at a road-blocking protest in Khalde, Berri called for “preserving public order at educational, health and social institutions” and for “safeguarding civil peace and national unity.”
Berri also repeated his warning against “falling into the trap of lethal political vacuum.”
Warning! Security and public safety is the excuse the Bazij/Hizbollah and their puppets will use to crush the demonstration. I have news for them. This will not work in Lebanon, Iraq and soon in Iran and the days of the Basij hegemony are numbered.
THere is very little reported looting and the thugs running around are from FPM, kizb and amal. I don't understand what he is trying to say.
His thugs are creating insecurity, beating up innocent people and sometimes stabbing or shooting them, so what the heck is he talking about ? He belongs in jail with them.