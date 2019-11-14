Rahi Meets Bassil: To Form Govt. Trusted by People

Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi emphasized during talks with caretaker Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil the “need to form a government that people trust,” the National News Agency reported on Thursday.

He said a “new government must be formed as soon as possible and it must be trusted by the people,” he told Bassil.

NNA said discussions focused on the latest developments in Lebanon.

Earlier, reports said that in the last few hours Rahi and Bassil held several contacts and the two agreed to meet.