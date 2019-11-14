Mobile version

Bassil Warns of ‘Separation Wall’

by Naharnet Newsdesk 14 November 2019, 12:36
Caretaker Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil on Thursday described a wall constructed and later removed by protesters under Jounieh’s Nahr el-Kalb bridge as “isolation wall.”

“The priority today is to form a government of salvation and prevent destructive thought from taking the country into a clash. Beware of the walls of segregation that drag people into infighting,” said Bassil in a tweet.

He added addressing his Free Patriotic Movement partisans: “You must not make any reaction because the conspiracy is starting to unfold and the good people among demonstrators and people at home will bring it down. ”

On Wednesday, protesters inside Jounieh’s Nahr al-Kalb tunnel removed a cement wall they were constructing earlier.

Missing Geralt 14 November 2019, 13:09

Screw you, Caretaker Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil, on Thursday!

Missing lebcan 14 November 2019, 13:09

I wish he would run for president!
He’ll then see how little pathetic support he has.
What a hypocrite!!!! He tells his Aounis FPM... isn’t it a fact that when you support the FPM flag, isnt that a separation wall.
This guy removed his money than he removed the secrecy off his bank account (anyone remember how much time he had, lol)
Jail is is fate! BY THE PEOPLE. BASIL! A Traitor!!!! To the flag?

Thumb janoubi 14 November 2019, 13:21

"You must not make any reaction because the conspiracy is starting to unfold"

باسيل «فخامة الوزير»
called it right from day one: this is an American/Israeli/ Saudi conspiracy against the strong Presidency.

Thumb CODE.961 14 November 2019, 13:55

A truck loaded with bricks and construction materials pulls up to the demonstration near the tunnel the guys in it tell the demonstrator we need to block the tunnel with these so no one will pass. In their excitement some of the demonstrators join in and start helping them with the construction. Other demonstrators step in to stop it, and remove it. The truck and the guys are nowhere to be found. Aounist social medias were already in Goebbels mode accusing who they called "LF militia" of constructing a wall inside the tunnel. The more things change the more Aounists stay the same.

Thumb khallas_ba2a 14 November 2019, 14:04

so Mazraat Yashou3, FPM thugs beating up women and children to open the road and yesterday in Jal El Dib, a Aouni with a AK47 and his friends with knives and chains is nothing...but small bricks is the deal breaker for a civil war

Missing Geralt 14 November 2019, 14:13

Klingon thugs!

Thumb s.o.s 14 November 2019, 14:34

µThe fat Aouni with a blue Tshirt, that was shocking.A car filled with AKs was spotted distributing these guns to Aouni thugporters, the demonstrators managed to stop them by throwing small stones at them, so they ran and hid inside a building. The army later surrounded the building in a protective way and allowed them to flee.

The army leader, General Joseph Aoun and his thugs, must be relieved of command quickly and put to trial by the people. This instrumentation of the LAF cannot and should not go unpunished.

Thumb thepatriot 14 November 2019, 15:22

Bassil is in no position to lecture us, advise us, or to give us his opinion.
He was elected head of his party by jeddo, because otherwise, he would have lost to Alain Aoun.
This despicable person better stfu!

