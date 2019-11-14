Mobile version

Alaa Abu Fakhr Laid to Rest in Choueifat

by Naharnet Newsdesk 14 November 2019, 13:22
The body of Alaa Abu Fakhr named as the “martyr of the revolution” by some was laid to rest on Thursday in his hometown of Choueifat.

Abu Fakhr, 38-year-old father, was shot dead in front of his wife and son by an army intelligence agent at a protest Tuesday night in Khaldeh.

His death marked the first such fatality since the economically driven demonstrations against the government engulfed Lebanon on Oct. 17.

He has become an icon of the revolution.

The army intelligence agent involved in the Khaldeh incident was referred to the judiciary on Wednesday.

The Army Command’s Orientation Directorate said in a statement: “The Intelligence Directorate has referred First Adjutant Charbel Hjeil to the relevant judicial authorities after interrogating him over the incident that resulted in the martyrdom of Alaa Abu Fakhr.”

President Aoun asked to meet the leader of the revolution. Alaa Abu Fakhr is the leader of the revolution, President Aoun should meet with him tout de suite.

Allah yir7amo b ra7emto.

