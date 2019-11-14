Hariri Meets with Italian Defense Minister

Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri held talks Thursday evening at the Center House with the Italian Minister of Defense Lorenzo Guerini and a high-level delegation from the ministry led by Chief of Defense Staff General Enzo Vecciarelli.

The meeting focused on the bilateral relations and the military cooperation programs between Lebanon and Italy, Hariri’s office said.

The meeting was held in the presence of Italian Ambassador to Lebanon Massimo Marotti, former Minister Ghattas Khoury and Hariri’s advisor for military affairs Brigadier General Maroun Hitti.