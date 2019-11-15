ISF Chief, ABL Discuss Security Measures to Ensure Banks’ Safety

Under the direction of Minister of Interior Raya el-Hassan, a meeting was held between Internal Security Forces chief, Major General Imad Othman and a delegation from the Association of Banks in Lebanon, that agreed to take appropriate security measures to ensure the safe operation of this vital facility, a statement issued by the Ministry said.

The Ministry for its part expressed commitment to the agreement, added the statement.

Banks were closed after their employees called for a general strike over alleged mistreatment by customers last week.

On Tuesday, the union of banks said they were striving to ensure safe working conditions so employees could return to work as soon as possible.

Banks have restricted access to dollars since the start of the protests, sparking fears of a devaluation of the local currency and discontent among account holders.

The central bank on Monday however insisted the Lebanese pound would remain pegged to the dollar and said it had asked banks to lift restrictions on withdrawals.

Unprecedented protests erupted across Lebanon on October 17, demanding the ouster of a generation of politicians seen by demonstrators as inefficient and corrupt.