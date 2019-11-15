Ex-PMs Urge Hariri's Re-Designation as Premier

Former prime ministers Najib Miqati, Fouad Saniora and Tammam Salam on Friday called for the re-designation of caretaker PM Saad Hariri as premier, hours after Hariri agreed with Hizbullah, the Free Patriotic Movement and the AMAL Movement on nominating ex-minister Mohammed Safadi for the post.

“Since the beginning of the political crisis, we have insisted and today we reiterate our main stance that calls for tasking PM Saad Hariri with forming the new government,” they said in a statement.

“In light of the current circumstances, all political forces must facilitate his mission,” the ex-PMs added.

Safadi’s reported nomination has angered protesters on the streets, who have been calling for the formation of an independent technocrat cabinet.

Sources close to Hariri have meanwhile said that he has agreed to Safadi’s nomination but not to al-Mustaqbal Movement’s participation in the new government or its nature.