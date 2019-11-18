Berri Says Lebanon Resembles a ‘Sinking Ship’

Speaker Nabih Berri said the situation is getting more dangerous in Lebanon, stressing the need for action before things spiral out of control, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Monday.

“The country resembles a sinking ship that is sinking little by little. If we don't take the necessary action, it will sink entirety,” Berri was quoted as telling his visitors referring to the economic situation.

On the formation of a new government, he told his visitors that the governmental situation is at a stalemate waiting for developments at any moment.

They said the Speaker is pinning hopes that caretaker PM Saad Hariri agrees to lead a new government in light of the "dangerous" situation the country has reached.