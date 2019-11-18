Hariri Still Insisting on Technocrat Govt., Report Says

Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday reportedly announced that he is still insisting on forming a technocrat government.

“Let them go to binding parliamentary consultations and I’m still committed to forming a government of experts,” Hariri told al-Mustaqbal Movement’s political bureau according to LBCI television.

An official statement issued by Hariri’s office said the caretaker PM presided over a politburo meeting and that discussions “tackled the general political situations, especially the circumstances related to the government formation process.”