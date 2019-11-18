U.S. Ends Sanction Waivers for Iran's Fordow Nuclear Plant

The United States announced Monday it will lift sanctions waivers on Iran's Fordow nuclear plant, citing the resumption of enrichment activities at the site.

"President (Hassan) Rouhani recently announced that Iran will begin uranium enrichment activities at the Fordow facility," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told a news conference.

"Therefore the United States will terminate the sanctions waiver related to the nuclear facility at Fordow effective December 15, 2019."

"The right amount of uranium enrichment for the world's largest state sponsor of terror is zero," Pompeo added.